We just might have found a service animal cuter than a dog.. and her name is LiLou. She’s the first airport therapy pig in America, according to the San Francisco International Airport.

She “promises to surprise and delight guests with her winning personality, charming costumes and painted nails,” the airport said in a statement. And she also loves performing tricks for an audience.

LiLou was officially welcomed into the Wag Brigade, San Francisco International Airport’s team of trained animals. The Brigade is certified by the SPCA’s animal-assisted therapy program to make passengers more comfortable while they’re traveling. She’s the first pig on the team, which is made up of about 300 cats, dogs, and rabbits.

“Since its launch in 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade has become a favorite amenity among travelers,” Christopher Birch, the airport’s director of guest experience, said in a news release.

LiLou also has amazing fashion sense. She’s most often seen in her pilot’s cap and tutu, with her nails painted red, though she pulled this look out for the holidays.

We'll be looking for LiLou the next time we fly!