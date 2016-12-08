To say that 2016 was a tough year would be an understatement. To put it mildly, a lot of tragedy has happened this year and it hasn’t had a particularly simple effect on the world. Amidst all of the struggle and drama there can be a feeling of hopelessness, especially with the severity of some of the divides between people, whether it’s political or otherwise.

Pantone is hoping that their decision for the color of the year, a shade called “greenery,” will add a little hope to the world.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone’s color department. “Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

PANTONE 15-0343 #Greenery is the PANTONE #ColoroftheYear selection for 2017 💚🌱 #Greenery symbolizes reconnection we seek with nature & all. pic.twitter.com/DwRyZ80cg1 — PANTONE (@pantone) December 8, 2016

Though the color choices are usually influenced mainly by the runways of fashion shows and common motifs of interior design, this year’s springy selection speaks of a bit more of a moral influence.

“We are so submerged in our routines and tethered to devices, but we have a great desire to disconnect and replenish,” said Laurie Pressman, VP of Pantone’s Color Institute.

Just as Pantone hopes “vitality” will emerge with the new color, so will the creations of the shade. The hue has already been featured on cars, on runways and in makeup. Expect to see even more of it after this announcement, with Pantone’s influence making major waves in design.

Choosing a shade has been easy task for Pantone over the past 17 years. Their research department spends a full year looking into trends and exploring different designs, shades and the meanings and psychology behind different colors. They’ve perfected their study into an academic and precise interpretation of color’s relationship to societal meanings and structures.

Last year, Pantone made history by selecting two different colors, a soft, dusty pink and a muted baby blue, representing “fluidity” in both society and fashion. These choices were a bit less vibrant and eye-catching, making them less subject to controversy.

Pantone Releases Its 2016 Palette & Color of the Year | Web Design Ledger https://t.co/WYMhrXPHGz pic.twitter.com/NkOIFqqEP6 — Thomas Benner (@macintutor) November 2, 2016

How do you feel about greenery? What about Pantone’s message?

