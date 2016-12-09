We are sad to report that Louis Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away early Wednesday morning after an almost year-long battle with leukemia. She was 42 years old.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016,” said a statement from her family. “Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

The former One Direction star’s mother would have turned 43 just next Friday. She leaves behind not just Louis, but six other children, as well, including , Lottie, 18, Felicité, 16, twins Daisy and Phoebe, 12, and twins Ernest and Doris, 2, whom she gave birth to back in 2014.

Louis, who was previously scheduled to perform on the X Factor this Saturday, will be honoring his commitments to the show in honor of his mother’s final wish, according to E! News.

We can’t even imagine how heartbroken Louis and his family must be, as it was no secret that he and his mother were especially close. He often brought her as his date to public events and shared photos of her on his many social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of his biggest role model.

Our thoughts are with Louis and his family during this difficult time.