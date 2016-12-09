Sheridan Godfrey has always been fascinated by outer space. In high school, she excelled at math and science and is now getting to live out her dream at the University of Colorado – Boulder. The sophomore is studying Aerospace Engineering and is just 10 hours shy from receiving her pilot’s license.

At just 19-years-old, she’s breaking boundaries in a largely-male dominated industry. Just 5.44% of commercial airline pilots are female, although NASA’s latest group of astronauts reminds us that maybe 2016 wasn’t as bad as we thought. In January, it was announced that 50 percent of the eight newest NASA astronauts are female. In fact, they beat out 6,100 applicants to score the coveted spots. Can we get an a-freakin-men?! 👏👏 Or should I say, ‘a-freakin-woman?’

Sheridan is well on her way to a successful career and is already cracking the glass in that pesky glass ceiling. Get to know Sheridan more below, and be sure to check back daily as we get to know each of our Miss COED 2017 semifinalists a bit better.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for spring break where would you go?

Either Norway or Iceland. Anywhere I could see the northern lights and go hiking and on adventures.

Do you have any secret talents?

I can fall asleep anytime anywhere no matter what time of day it is. It’s a blessing and a curse.

What’s your biggest accomplishment thus far?

Being awarded the Fly With Amelia scholarship in order to get my pilots license! I’ve always wanted to learn to fly and winning that scholarship helped me achieve it financially. I only need about 10 more hours until I’m licensed!

