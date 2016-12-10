There are tons of factors that go into choosing the perfect college — its reputation, location, dining hall options — but if I could go back, I’d base it all on the sorority houses.
While I was shacking up in a TRIPLE room connected to a double (that’s five ladies using one itty bitty bathroom, mind you) sophomore year, these Greek girls are living out their college years in style.
Check out some of the most incredible sorority houses from around the country below.
Kappa Alpha Theta, Southern Methodist University
Kappa Delta, University of Mississippi
Phi Mu, University of Alabama
https://www.instagram.com/p/BIgKeZ6hNL4/?taken-by=uaphimu
Phi Mu, University of Georgia
https://www.instagram.com/p/BIymGpiBhzA/?taken-by=phimuuga