There are tons of factors that go into choosing the perfect college — its reputation, location, dining hall options — but if I could go back, I’d base it all on the sorority houses.

While I was shacking up in a TRIPLE room connected to a double (that’s five ladies using one itty bitty bathroom, mind you) sophomore year, these Greek girls are living out their college years in style.

Check out some of the most incredible sorority houses from around the country below.

Kappa Alpha Theta, Southern Methodist University

Kappa Delta, University of Mississippi

Phi Mu, University of Alabama

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIgKeZ6hNL4/?taken-by=uaphimu

Phi Mu, University of Georgia

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIymGpiBhzA/?taken-by=phimuuga

Chi Omega, University of Michigan

Kappa Kappa Gamma, University of Arkansas

Kappa Kappa Gamma, University of Wisconsin-Madison