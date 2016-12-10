Another little bundle of joy is on the way for Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer!

The 26-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin and her 28-year-old hubby announced the big baby news to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, December 10. “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!” Palin told the entertainment news outlet. This will be Palin’s third child and her second with Meyer, she shares her first child Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Palin and Meyer, who originally called off their nuptials in April of 2015, the following two months after which the abstinence advocate announced that she was pregnant with his child. Now the couple, who married in a secret ceremony in June of this year, couldn’t be happier about their growing family.

Congratulations to Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer on the exciting baby news!