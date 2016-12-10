Gigi Hadid has had quite the year!

From owning the cat walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to winning International Model of the Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards (see her stunning red carpet look above), Gigi is undeniably one of the most famous supermodels in the world. However, despite the millions of headlines surrounding her, her fellow supermodel sister and of course, her fabulous Real Housewives mom Yolanda, there’s still a lot we don’t know about her.

So check out these 10 interesting facts (we bet you didn’t know about some of these, we sure didn’t!) about Gigi.

1. She’s never taken a sick day

Considering how busy Gigi’s international modeling schedule is, we can’t believe that she’s never taken a day off in her life. But it’s true! She says, “I feel that pressure of not taking time for yourself because you don’t want it to affect your professionalism.” Now that’s a girl who’s dedicated to her career.

2. Boxing is her favorite form of exercise

Gigi prefers boxing over other types of exercise like running, which she hates, because she gets to have a coach and all the guys at the gym treat her like another one of “the guys.” Not like the insanely fabulous superstar model that she is, which is what we would do if we saw her.

3. She doesn’t think she won “International Model of the Year” just because she takes gorgeous photos

Which she does, obviously, but Gigi attributes at least 50% of her success to her positive attitude. In a recent interview with Elle, Gigi revealed that she hopes the people she worked with this year said, “‘I had a great day shooting with Gigi. She gave all her energy. She really tried to understand the concept, and showed interest.’ I hope that’s 50 percent of why I got the award, not just the pictures.”

4. Lena Dunham is a close BFF

She often turns to Lena Dunham for advice, and has even said that the pair have talked for hours on the phone about the difficulties of social media, in particular.

5. She loves eggs

Especially baked eggs. File this one under: Random.

6. She still keeps in touch with her high school volleyball coach

Gigi was actually super athletic in high school and still maintains a close relationship with her old volleyball coach, who will occasionally text her words of encouragement or praise about whatever she’s up to. Like landing the cover of American Vogue, for example.

7. Screaming helps her relieve stress

“Literally, screaming into a pillow helps,” Gigi said in the same Elle interview. What works, girl.

8. She’ll be taking a break from social media during New Years

Chill, guys, she won’t be deleting her accounts or anything crazy like that. She just plans on taking a month-long breather by removing the apps from her phone.

9. She studied criminal psychology at New York City’s New School

Gigi began her studies at New York City’s New School back in 2013 and said in a Vogue interview that she hopes to graduate by the time she’s 23 years old, “feeling like my four years of school was worth it in terms of how much I learned academically and personally. I hope to still have a successful modeling career and maybe be in love with someone great.” We’d totally understand if it takes her a little longer than that, though, given her modeling schedule.

10. She and BFF Kendall Jenner have their own hashtag on Instagram #Kengi

In case you hadn’t noticed, Kendall is her true BFF and the pair even have their own Instagram hashtag.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNzOQgujxCj/?tagged=kengi