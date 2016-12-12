Transitioning from high school to college is usually no easy feat. For many people, the thought of living on your own for the first time and figuring out what you want to do with your life for the next 40 years is daunting. Yet for Cara DeLuca, it was even more difficult.

The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist and now junior at the University of Connecticut opened up to us about her lifelong struggle with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and how she was finally able to cope with it in college. The neurodevelopmental disorder is usually diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Those who have it often find it difficult to focus on one task, and for Cara, it took a toll on her grades. Since she’s been at UCONN, however, she’s thriving as a Spanish and Communications major and hopes to join the Peace Corps after graduation. Oh, and on her bucket list? Meeting Beyonce. So yeah, she’s awesome.

Who do you look up to the most and why?

I look up to my mother the most for many reasons. She is the most caring person I know and would do anything for anyone. She is selfless, very kind and is always going out of her way to help other people. She is also incredibly smart and is a professor here at UCONN, so I get to see her every now and then, which is awesome. She is my best friend because I can tell her anything and I know she will not judge me. She has seen my at my worst and at my best and will always love me unconditionally. I am very grateful to have such a strong bond with my mother because I know many other people who do not have great relationships with their mother, and I feel bad because I could not live without mine. She is the woman and mother that I aspire to be one day. She is successful, beautiful, kind, and smart. She is the full package.

What’s your biggest accomplishment thus far?

My greatest accomplishment thus far is succeeding in my academics despite my ADHD. Throughout my life, I have always struggled concentrating and staying organized because of my ADHD, and sometimes it has impacted my academics. However, over the past few years at UCONN I have learned how to cope with it and my grades are better than ever. I was able to overcome the obstacles that my ADHD gave me, and I see that as a huge accomplishment.

Name one thing on your bucket list.

To meet Beyonce.

