The year 2016 will go down in the books as one of the toughest, and most distressing for the Millennial generation, in history. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s heartbreaking divorce to a shocking election result, there were a ton of nasty surprises in store for us. But not all of 2016 has been a disaster, especially when it comes to romance in the celebrity realm. Love was definitely in the air in Hollywood (and London!) this year, because there were a ton of hot new celebrity couples to enter the scene in 2016. From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Ariana Grande and Mac Miller, did your favorite new celebrity couple make the list?

Check out our favorite new celebrity couples of 2016, ranked, here.

10. Kaley Kuoco and Karl Cook

Kaley Kuoco has found love again after a bitter divorce from Ryan Sweeting. A fellow equestrian, Karl Cook first met Kuoco at a horse show event earlier this year.

9. Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero

The Jane the Virgin star and her actor/model boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, made their red carpet debut as a couple in November.

8. Mac Miller and Ariana Grande

This musical power couple confirmed their relationship just this September.

7. Tyler Posey and Bella Thorn

We are so obsessed with this adorable (not to mention, hot) couple. The pair first went public when they were spotted holding hands and kissing in September.

6. Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

Of course, The Bachelorette and her fiancé had to be included on this list.

5. Ruby Rose and The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso

https://www.instagram.com/p/BN-6haCAs-I/?taken-by=rubyrose

The Orange is the New Black actress announced that she and the musician had rekindled their romance, years after their split, this November.

4. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

I mean, c’mon, they have got to be the hottest couple anywhere around.

3. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are perfect in all of their dysfunction. With a new baby in the house, hopefully things have settled down between the couple and they can just enjoy being new parents to their adorable baby girl, Dream.

2. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry officially found love again with Orlando Bloom this past March after spending a few cozy nights together at Golden Globes after parties in January.

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Easily one of the most-talked about couples of 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the last celebrity couples to enter the game this year. After weeks of speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed the relationship in a statement this October. The pair made their first public appearance this week in London attending a performance of a stage play.