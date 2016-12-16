It’s only been a little over a month since Hillary Clinton’s loss of the election Donald Trump is still, unfortunately, our President-elect. Recently, reports came out that Russia hacked certain Democrat high-ups and targeted Hillary Clinton’s campaign in order to try and contribute to a Donald Trump win. This is simply a dark new addition in this election process with a potentially disastrous effect on our democracy.

According to the New York Times, Clinton attended an event on Tuesday night where she spoke to a group of campaign donors. She revealed her thoughts on the new election revelations. Clinton said, “Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election.” Clinton went on to relate that this is what she and the campaign had said was happening. She further noted, “This is not just an attack on me and my campaign… This is an attack against our country.”

President Obama even addressed the concerns in a press conference today. He said, “I don’t think she was treated fairly during the election,” in regards to not only the hacking claims but also in response to how the media covered the election spectacle for months. We have to agree with Obama and Clinton on this one. There were many factors that contributed to Clinton’s loss and there isn’t a clear way to find out how much Russia’s hacking and the media’s response contributed to Clinton’s loss. But, they can certainly be argued as being big reasons why Clinton didn’t do as well as she should have. To put it bluntly, this whole election has seriously been one big mess.

