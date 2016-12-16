When it’s minus 20 degrees outside, you start to think back to all those warm summer days you took for granted. #FBF to complaining about it being too hot; now Jack Frost is back with a damn vengeance, and we have to endure his wrath. Ugh.

When we sat down with Miss COED 2017 semifinalist, Marissa Rockenbach, she got us thinking about those long lost sunny days. The freshman at the University of Minnesota arguably endures worse winters than those of us here in New York City, which is why we learned she wants to travel to Bora Bora…or “anywhere that is warm.” AMEN, sister.

Get to know more about Marissa below, and be sure to check back next week as we get to know each of our semifinalists a bit better.

If you could travel anywhere in the world for Spring Break, where would you go?

I would go to either Australia or Bora Bora if I could pick absolutely anywhere. But I love anywhere that is warm with an ocean [and a] beach.☀️

Name one thing on your bucket list.

One thing on my bucket list is to travel to somewhere of my origin. I am French, German, Irish, Scottish, and English and I would love to visit any one of those places to learn more about my heritage.

