The gloves are off.

In her final interview as First Lady, Michelle Obama sat down with Oprah Winfrey and got real about the results of the 2016 presidential election.

In a distinct shift from her usual messages of hope and positivity, Mrs. Obama gave an unsettling description of the country’s political and social climate since Trump won the election. In the interview, Mrs. Obama bluntly told Winfrey that a “grown up” should be running the country. She went on to say, “Now, we’re feeling what not having hope feels like. Hope is necessary. It’s a necessary concept.’

Promotions for the upcoming interview were released amidst an official announcement from the White House that Russian-backed hackers interfered with the outcome of the election in ways that helped Donald Trump. And while President Obama has promised that there will be repercussions for Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has vocally expressed support for Trump, it is still unclear as to exactly what those consequences will entail. Trump has since undermined the announcement on Twitter, of course.

Michelle Obama’s final sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on CBS on December 19 at 8pm, took place just ahead of the Obama family’s much-needed two-week Christmas vacation in Hawaii.