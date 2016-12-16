Today President Barak Obama will hold his final press conference of the year. Scheduled to begin at 2:15 P.M. Eastern Time, Obama will take questions at the White House from the press before his family’s trip to Hawaii for the holidays. So what will he cover? TIME reports that the president will likely discuss his latest promise to “retaliate against Russia for its suspected interference in the U.S. election process.”

“I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action and we will at a time and place of our own choosing,” Obama told NPR Thursday. “Some of it may be explicit and publicized, some of it may not be. But Mr. Putin is well aware of my feelings about this, because I spoke to him directly about it.”

He also acknowledged that he has “little control” over Trump’s actions against Russia, but has encouraged the President-elect to “uphold US ideals” when it comes to his foreign policy decision-making.

“I can’t look into my crystal ball,” Obama added. “I can say I had a conversation with the President-elect about our foreign policy generally. Our indispensability in the world in part draws from our values and ideals.”

Regardless of the topics Obama covers this afternoon, we’re sure Trump will be tweeting about it. Watch the full live stream of the conference below.