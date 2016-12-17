In 2014, Joe Mixon, a 20-year-old football player from Oklahoma University, reportedly punched a female student in the face after an altercation at a sandwich shop.

According to ESPN, the former running back was charged with a misdemeanor and was suspended from the team for the entire 2014 season. Amelia Molitor, the 22-year-old student who was attacked by Mixon, suffered four fractured bones in her face.

Yesterday Mixon had his attorney release the surveillance video from inside Pickleman’s Gourmet, which shows the student punching the woman in the face, then promptly leaving. It was also the night of Molitor’s graduation.

Shot from two different angles, the video shows Mixon walking towards Molitor while she stands at a table inside. Seconds after he approaches her, Molitor tries to punch Mixon unsuccessfully. In response, he punches her directly in the face and causes her to fall. He then walks out of the restaurant.

Mixon said Molitor was instigating “hostile conversations” and yelling “racial slurs” at him before the incident occurred.

You can see the full video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to Mixon’s lawyer, he wanted the video to be shown publicly after the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued for its access. The Oklahoma Supreme Court gave the the city of Norman until December 26 to either release the tape or appeal it. Mixon allegedly asked that the video was released so the school’s football team wouldn’t be distracted during their SugarBowl game on January 2.

“Mr. Mixon asked us to once again say he is sorry for the way he acted that night,” Blake Johnson, Mixon’s attorney, said in a statement. “He has publicly apologized to Ms. Molitor, her friends, his family, teammates, and the university. He hopes that his voluntary release of these recordings will help put this matter to rest.”

Molitor is reportedly suing him for punching her in the face, but the case is pending. However, according to ESPN, Mixon pleaded guilty to the case and has already received a one-year deferred sentence, as well as counseling and 100 hours of community service.

