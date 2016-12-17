Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna seem to have broken up for the last time.

Rob Kardashian posted a series of videos on Snapchat on Saturday, December 17, revealing that Blac Chyna had moved out and taken their newborn daughter, Dream, along with her. In the video, Rob appears to be heartbroken and crying as he shows the empty nursery and the Christmas decorations that he had set up for the holidays with his fiancé and child.

The couple’s shocking split comes shortly after Chyna revealed that her Instagram account had been hacked and that several of her private messages were posted on the Internet. Some of the messages, which were clearly never intended to be made public, included details about her plans to trademark the Kardashian name (which has caused a great deal of legal drama among the Kardashian sisters), while others supposedly show her referring to Rob Kardashian as “fat” and “lazy.”

In one of the Snapchat videos that Rob posted just hours ago he says, “So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built.” Rob continued, “And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby Dream and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby.”

Following the Snapchat videos, Rob went to Instagram to post a very personal, emotional message writing, “Sorry to be so open but I’m not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life.” Chyna took to her new Instagram account to share her own side of the story, writing. “I’M DONE! This entire year I have done nothing but to help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help!”

This news is so sad, not only because the couple share a beautiful newborn daughter, but also because the holiday season should be one of the happiest times of the year. Check out Rob Kardashian’s breakup Instagram posts and Snapchat videos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOI-ADZAyF4/?taken-by=robkardashian&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOI_P25gEe9/?taken-by=robkardashian&hl=en