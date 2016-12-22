When I was in college, I barely had time to do anything other than study and nap. I mean hey, a girl’s gotta get her beauty rest, right? Yet Fallon Williams‘ has been making the most of her time at USC. The Theater and Sports Journalism major is only a freshman but she sings, dances, acts, plays piano, and volunteers for at least three different organizations. She’s also in a sorority and hopes to add skydiving to the list of things she’s checking off her bucket list. TBH, I’m tired just typing this.

What’s your biggest accomplishment thus far?

I would say my biggest accomplishment so far was winning IJM Miss Texas Teen 2015! I was able to use the title for community service like donating to the Ronald McDonald House and working with Houston Food Bank, and Theatre Therapy for individuals with special needs, and spreading messages I’m passionate about like bullying awareness and prevention, and positive body image. I hope to do as well with my next pageant, Miss California, this January!

Do you have any secret talents?

Maybe not so secret, but I have been singing, dancing, acting, and playing piano since I was little. I love to perform!

