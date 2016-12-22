‘Project Runway’ Stream: Watch Season 15 Finale Pt2 Online

After two months of intense competition and meltdowns, Project Runway’s 15th season is coming to an end. Gone are the single outfit challenges because now it’s time for the fashion shows. Last week, we watched as the first part of the finale aired. The final four received six weeks to create collections of ten different looks and Michael Kors joined the panel of judges. Tim Gunn visited each designer to get a preview of their collections and the inspiration behind them. Contestant Erin Robertson, who was the least prepared when Gunn visited, ended up receiving the best remarks on her work by the judges.

In part two of the finale, we’ll see the designers prepare for New York Fashion Week with Zendaya appearing as a guest judge. Tune in on Thursday to see who will be the last one standing.

Project Runway Season 15, Finale Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, December 22nd, 2016

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: Lifetime

Season: 15

Episode: 15

Title: “Finale, Part Two”

Contestants: Erin Robertson, Laurence Basse, Rik Villa, Roberi Parra

How To Watch Season 15, Finale of Project Runway Online

You can watch Project Runway on Lifetime, if you have one of the many associated cable providers, including Time Warner Cable, Xfinity and Verizon.

How to Watch Season 15, Finale Project Runway on Mobile

At the moment, there’s no way to watch Project Runway on mobile. If you can’t watch the series online, you could always watch it the old-fashioned way, on television. Check out your local listings and tune into Lifetime.

How To Watch Project Runway Season 15, Finale if You Don’t Have Cable

If you don’t have a cable provider, no worries! You can go to SlingTV and join for only $20 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re shy with cash, we recommend subscribing to the 7-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugMKr_F1Fkw