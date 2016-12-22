Valerie Fairman, one of the subjects during the second season of 16 and Pregnant, has been found dead of a presumed overdose. She was 23 years old.

Fairman’s mother told TMZ that her daughter was at a friend’s house in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday night when a friend repeatedly called for Valerie while she was in the bathroom. When she did not respond, her friends broke down the door and found her unresponsive.

The coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the official cause of death, but according to friends, Fairman died of an overdose. She leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter named Nevaeh, who is now living with Fairman’s mom.

Prior to her death, Fairman was arrested numerous times. In 2015, she was charged with prostitution after authorities said they spotted her streetwalking in New Castle, Delaware. According to TMZ, cops conducted the sting after several citizens complained about prostitution in the area. She was arrested with 7 other women after each agreed to perform a sexual act for cash.

Last week she was pulled over by law enforcement during a traffic stop. She provided officers with false identification and when they were unable to positively identify the individual, she tried to flee on foot. She also struggled with drug addiction, which was showcased during her time on the show.

Fans have already started to express their sympathies on social media.

No more pain baby 😔😞💔 I know your daughter gonna be good watch over her always babygirl #valeriefairman #16andpregnant @MTV rest in heaven — shorty 🇩🇴 (@sweetlove015) December 22, 2016

Our condolences go out to Valerie Fairman’s friends and family. May she rest in peace.

