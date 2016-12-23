If you’re one of those people who has no idea what’s hiding in the Podcast app on your iPhone, it’s time to open up your world (and your ears).

There’s no doubt you have friends who couldn’t stop talking about Serial. Maybe an episode of Vanderpump Rules isn’t complete with a recap for other pals. Essentially everyone is discovering podcasts to make their long commutes to work, walks to class, and road trips far more enjoyable.

And now College Candy is getting in on the action.

Introducing Candy Dish, a new podcast straight from the lovely editors of College Candy. From celebrity interviews and pop culture rants to relationship advice and tips on mastering Tinder, we’ve got you covered.

To kick things off, we decided to look ahead to the new year by counting down some of the worst parts of 2016 (and as you know, we had plenty of things to choose from). Listen here!

[soundcloud url=”https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/299022152″ params=”auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true” width=”100%” height=”450″ iframe=”true” /]

So what sucky parts of 2016 are you happy to say BYEEEE to?

What topic do you think we should tackle next?

Which celebs should we talk to on the show?

Give us your ideas and keep listening as we add more shows. We have some exciting things in mind…!