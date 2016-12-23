Grant Perry, a football player at the University of Michigan, was charged with sexual assault Wednesday after groping a woman while in line at a bar.

The sophomore wide receiver from Royal Oak was arraigned on four charges — including one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and an underage drink charge — after he was accused of groping a woman who was waiting in line outside a downtown East Lansing bar a little after midnight on October 15.

“When [police] arrived on scene, we tried to grab onto him, and we had to chase him,” said Lt. Scott Wriggelsworth, a spokesman for the East Lansing Police Department. “In the midst of that fracas, one of our officers suffered a minor hand injury.”

Perry did not have a game that weekend, but he was suspended from playing the following week, when the team went up against Ann Arbor. Dave Ablauf, Michigan’s Associate Athletic Director, has since sent out the following statement:

The University was made aware of the arrest of student-athlete Grant Perry earlier this fall. He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games. Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.

Perry turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and was released on bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on January 5 and could spend up to two years in prison.

