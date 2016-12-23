Nick Cannon’s holiday plans have taken a turn for the worse.

The Wild N’ Out host recently revealed on Instagram that he will be spending Christmas in the hospital due to complications from his battle with lupus, the same autoimmune disease with which Selena Gomez has publicly battled.

In the photo posted on Instagram this Thursday, Cannon can be seen hooked up to a monitor while lying in a hospital bed at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Cannon isn’t letting the change of plans getting him down, though. He captioned the photo, “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOVWcsKDF1F/?hl=en

It’s still unclear as to whether or not he’ll be able to spend some time with ex-wife Mariah Carey and the two kids they share together—Moroccan and Monroe—on Christmas day. Currently, Mariah, the kids and her new boyfriend Brian Tanaka are spending time in Aspen, where the pop diva spends every winter vacation. Cannon was at least able to spend some quality time with his family during Thanksgiving, when the family of four took a trip to Hawaii.

Get well soon, Nick!