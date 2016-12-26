Country music crooner Kelsea Ballerini is engaged!

Her longtime Australian singer-songwriter boyfriend Morgan Evans proposed in the most simple, yet romantic way over the Christmas holiday. In an Instagram post shared Sunday evening, Ballerini revealed the engagement writing, “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancackes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”

Ballerini also managed to show off her gorgeous new engagement ring in the Instagram pic and boy, is it a sparkler! Evans also showed off the same sweet photo on his own Instagram account with the caption, “When you know, you know…she’s perfect.”

Check out their cute engagement photos below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!