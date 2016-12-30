New Year’s Day 2017: Are Banks Open On New Year’s Day/Eve?

If you were busy partying on the last day of 2016, chances are you don’t have much energy saved for the first day of 2017. But as the holidays wrap up, it’s time to get out of that holi-daze. As you remember all of your responsibilities, some errands just can’t be avoided. Whether you need to go grocery shopping or pick up things you ran out of, here are the banks and stores that are open on New Year’s Day.

Are Banks Open On New Year’s Day This Year?

Since New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, no major banks plan to open this Sunday. Some will also be closed on Monday, January 2, but call ahead to make sure. Want to check how much is in your account and make sure 2016 didn’t totally rob everything from you? You can still access your account online or through mobile.

What Stores Are Open On New Year’s Day This Year?

If you need some hangover cures or some comfort food before you head back to the office or to class, these are the restaurants and stores that will be open on the first day of 2017.

Restaurants open on New Year’s Day 2017:

Applebee’s

Baskin-Robbins

Boston Market

Burger King: varies by location

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s: varies by location

Domino’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

IHOP: varies by location

Olive Garden: varies by location

Panda Express

Panera Bread: varies by location

Papa John’s: varies by location

Red Lobster

Ruby Tuesday

Starbuck’s: varies by location

Stores open on New Year’s Day 2017:

Best Buy (7:00 P.M.)

CVS: varies by location

Dick’s Sporting Goods (7:00 P.M.)

Kohl’s (9:00 P.M.)

Target (10:00 P.M.)

Home Depot (8:00 P.M.)

Lowe’s (6:00 P.M.)

Rite Aid (24 hours)

Walgreens: varies by location

Walmart (24 hours depending on location)