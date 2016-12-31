Azealia Banks is firing backing at Sia.

The “Chandelier” singer posted a criticism of Banks’ recent Instagram video—in which Banks showed off the bloody pantry where she purportedly sacrifices chickens as part of the witchcraft practice she claims to use—and Banks was not happy about it. In the tweet—which wasn’t even really that harsh if you ask us—Sia wrote “Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”

Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard. — sia (@Sia) December 30, 2016

In response to Sia’s tweet, Banks went off on a vicious rant on Instagram that has since been deleted. Banks fired back with a warning: “Sis, sis… call me and let me crush up some maravilla and some honey and cascarilla and make a salve for that chapped face of yours… Don’t you ever in your pompous white life ever fix your stupid chapped face to say anything sideways about my religious beliefs or practices. This is your first warning.”

She went on to write, “And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest face I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time,” Banks wrote. “HAVE SOME FUCKING RESPECT FOR MY FUCKING TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE BITCH.”

So if we can gather anything from this it’s that Azealia Banks has absolutely zero chill.