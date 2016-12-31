Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spread love, happiness and hope this Thursday when they made a surprise visit to the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California.

The couple met with children of all ages battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, snapping videos, Instagram photos and even playing audience to one special patient.

Julia Davidson, who is battling an aggressive childhood cancer called Neuroblastoma, got the opportunity to sing “Rainbow Connection” for Miley and Liam and gave such a beautiful performance that Miley was moved to tears. “You made me cry because it was so beautiful!’ Miley told Julia after her performance. “Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing? That’s very special.” The 24-year-old pop star even told the little girl that if she auditioned for her on The Voice, she would have definitely turned around her chair for her.

Miley, wearing a colorfully patterned dressed and hair pulled back in a yellow bow, was applauded on social media for giving back in such a kind and personal way. In a Facebook post, the Rady Hospital thanked the singer, writing, “Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize! Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

Thank you, Miley and Liam for your sincere act of kindness. We hope to see more things like this in 2017. Check out photos of Miley and Liam’s visit to the hospital, as well as video of Julia Davidson singing for them below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOnxCdiB-Ks/?taken-by=mileycyrus&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOnybr6h7_4/?taken-by=mileycyrus&hl=en