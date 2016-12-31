New Year’s Day 2017: Is New Year’s Day A Federal Holiday?

While some holidays are based on religious or spiritual histories, New Year’s is the day we all celebrate, no matter our religion or ethnicity. We celebrate making it through another year, and getting older, and wiser. You probably spent the night drinking too much champagne, watching Times Square on TV, or dancing the night away. Whether you partied too hard on New Year’s Eve or your celebration’s just getting started, here’s what’s open on New Year’s Day.

Is New Year’s Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes, New Year’s Day is a federal holiday. Historically, it celebrates the beginning of the Gregorian calendar year with around 72% of Americans observing. It falls on a Sunday this year.

What is Open and Closed on New Year’s Day?

Most places will be closed on New Year’s Day, or at least will close earlier.

Restaurants open on New Year’s Day:

Applebee’s

Baskin-Robbins

Boston Market

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP

Olive Garden

Panda Express

Panera

Red Lobster

Ruby Tuesday

Grocery stores open on New Year’s Day:

These places will be open to fulfill all of your hangover needs.

CVS: open 24 hours depending on your location

Kroger: varies by location

Rite Aid: varies by location

Target (10 P.M.)

Walmart: varies by location