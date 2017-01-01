Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’agostin0 are officially husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot in a lavish New Year’s Eve wedding at the Brazilian Court hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. “They are married,” E! News can confirm. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” played in the background after they said “I do.” According to the source with E! News, Luann was so excited to marry Tom that “she jumped up and down during vows.”

Guests included Real Housewives alums Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton, Cynthia Bailey and Kelly Bensimon. Fellow RHONY co-stars Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel were noticeably absent from the nuptial events. But that probably doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that Sonja and Ramona have gone on dates with Tom in the past and Bethenny showed Luann photos of Tom kissing another women after their engagement, right? We’re guessing all of that definitely has something to do with it.

The three-day affair began on Friday evening with a “welcome party” at Leopard Lounge in the Chesterfield Hotel. Saturday featured the highlight of the weekend—a traditional wedding ceremony to celebrate their marriage, Tom’s 50th birthday and, of course, New Year’s Eve. On Sunday, the couple will host a New Year’s poolside brunch at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. For all three occasions, E! News can confirm that Luann wore three separate dresses all designed by Randi Rahm.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!