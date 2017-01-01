The holidays are officially over and it’s time to get back to the ole’ priorities. That means it’s time to sort through your mail clutter and prepare for the new year of 2017. If you like to keep it old school and despise electronic letters, you might be expecting some snail mail like party invitations or holiday cards. Whether you’re expecting a paycheck, a relative’s annual Hallmark card, or the new shoes you ordered, find out if mail is still running on New Year’s Day.

Does The United States Deliver Mail On New Year’s Day?

Since New Year’s Day is a federal holiday and falls on a Sunday, no mail will be delivered on this day as well as on Monday, January 2. There’s no better way to start off the new year than with a clean slate and no bills, at least for that day. The only mail delivery will be Priority Mail Express packages. If you want to make sure your mail gets sent on time, you’ll have to put it in blue collection boxes by noon on December 31 or else you’ll have to wait until Tuesday.

UPS offices will be closed on Sunday and Monday, but UPS Express Critical will still be available.

For FedEx, Express, Ground, Home Delivery, Freight, and SmartPost services will all be closed on January 1 and 2. On January 2, most services will return, like Office, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks.

Some additional holidays on which mail is not delivered include:

Thanksgiving

Labor Day

Independence Day

President’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Columbus Day

Memorial Day

Veterans Day