If you’re under the age of 18, social media can be really terrible. Not only is it easier for high schoolers to bully the sh*t out of you via fake pages, but it’s also a way to interact with weirdos of the internet that get off on grooming pre-teens. Yup, it’s weird AF, and most parents with any kind of sense forbid their children to be part of any social platform before they’re of legal age. But alas, tons of 13-year-olds are all over Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook talking about their lives and posting duck selfies like there’s no tomorrow.

If that was me, my parents would have beat my ass and taken away everything they could think of — and that’s just if I had a social media page. If I was posting nude photos of myself online, things would be way worse. It makes sense that a parent would react strongly to such news, but this guy might face jail time over his irrational response.

Christian Amason, a 45-year-old man from Tennessee, was arrested Sunday after he admitted to choking his daughter in response to her posting nude photos of herself on Snapchat.

According to reports, the 14-year-old girl filed the police report after Amason used both hands to grab her by the throat so tightly that she could no longer breathe. He was then taken into custody by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Amazon says he committed the crime after finding out that his daughter posted nude selfies on Snapchat. He reportedly did not allow her mother to spank her as punishment and instead choked her while sitting in her room. Six hours later, the girl called her sister for help and asked if she could pick her up. She filed the police report shortly after.

During interviews with deputies, the 285 pound man admitted to spanking his daughter, choking her and hitting her during a fit of rage. Her mother concurred. He has since been charged with child abuse and neglect, and his bail is set at $2,000. Police continue to investigate the situation.

[H/T: Elite Daily]