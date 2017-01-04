Just when you thought you could let the horrors of 2016 go, 2017 hits you straight in the gut with some more. According to outer space expert David Meade, Planet X — also known as Niburu — is hurtling towards Earth and will hit in October, killing all life as we know it.



According to Meade, there is “overwhelming” evidence for his theory, citing volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, sinkholes and storms.

“The Elite are frantically building underground ‘safety’ bunkers,” he writes in his new book, Planet X – The 2017 Arrival. “Heatwaves are getting stronger and lasting longer. I’m just waiting for the fat lady to sing!”

He continues, “This system is, of course, not aligned with our solar system’s ecliptic, but is coming to us from an oblique angle and toward our South Pole. This makes observations difficult, unless you’re flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera. As it intertwines and approaches, it will come from our south and loop all the way to the extreme north, then come back south again as it exits our orbital path.”

“The public is being kept in the dark deliberately to avoid panic,” he adds. “Storm systems are multiplying both in type, intensity and size. Sinkholes and cracks are appearing in the Earth’s crust.”

Before you start praising the Gods that a reality star will only run our country for a few months, let if be known that legitimate scientists do not support Meade’s doomsday prophesy. The planet was also predicted to hit Earth in 2015, 2012 and 2003.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax,” Nasa previously stated. “Obviously, it does not exist.”

Not to mention, there have been a zillion apocalyptic prophesies made by everyone and their mom in the last ten years, and here we are, still standing. So Meade’s theory should probably be taken just as lightly as the others should have been. Nonetheless, after 2016, nothing is certain, so be on the lookout for that planet just in case.