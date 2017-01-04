If you’re anything like me, you’ve already broken your 2017 New Year’s resolution to go to the gym every single day. If you haven’t started to feel lousy about it yet, we’re sadly going to expedite the process. Robert Marchand, a French cyclist, just set a new world record Wednesday for riding 14 miles in an hour. The craziest part? Dude is 105 years old.



Yeah, it’s wild. Wearing a purple and yellow cycling suit, a pink helmet and yellow glasses, Marchand completed 92 laps at the Velodrome National, an indoor track near Paris that’s used for elite cycling events. According to the Associated Press, he set a new record for the 105-plus age group (who knew that was even a thing?) and received a standing ovation from the crowd, who also chanted his name as he came to a stop.

https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=news&q=Robert%20Marchand&src=typd

Despite the major accomplishment, Marchand says he could have done better.

“I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left,” Marchand said, according to the AP. “Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I’m now waiting for a rival.”

“I am not here to be champion. I am here to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike,” Marchand said, per Eurosport. Freakin’ amazing.

His secret to a healthy lifestyle apparently lies in his coach and friend, Gerard Mistler, who says Marchand incorporates a ton of fruits and vegetables in his diet, doesn’t smoke, drinks wine only on occasion, exercises every day and goes to bed at 9 P.M. sharp. Although it may go without saying, Mistler also stressed that Marchand didn’t take any performance enhancing drugs (at least, not any that had to do with his athleticism).

“If he had been doping, he would not be there anymore,” he stated.

Damn. Talk about inspirational. While I’d like to say this story will motivate me to get to the gym — if a 105-year-old grandpa can do it, so can I!!!! — I’d rather watch Gilmore Girls and eat Pad Thai. Maybe next week!

Congrats, Robert!