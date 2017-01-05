When Covergirl announced that James Charles was their new brand ambassador, beauty fans were ecstatic, so it makes sense that other brands have since followed suit. Yesterday, Maybelline joined the beauty boys squad by announcing their first-ever male ambassador: Manny Gutierrez, a popular makeup artist in the vlogging world.

The company made the announcement in a campaign promoting Big Shot Mascara called “That Boss Life,” which featured Gutierrez alongside beauty blogger Shayla Mitchell and sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers.

“Honestly I couldn’t me more honored [or] thrilled,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post. “Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me!”

Gutierrez gained a loyal three million Instagram following by posting makeup tutorials on YouTube, where an additional two million people have subscribed to his channel since it first went up in July 2014.

Check out his killer makeup looks below and follow him on Instagram for more inspiration.

