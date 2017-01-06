It’s 2017 and like every year before this, we have one New Year’s resolution we’re really trying to stick with: go to the f*cking gym. Not just once every three months, but at least three times a week. Yes it sounds horrible, but being active and working out isn’t just good for your body, it’s also good for your mind and blah, blah, blah, so we’re really trying to make an effort.

But I must say, after going in on this resolution hard, there’s one thing that’s incredibly annoying about the gym — everyone who shows up with a full face of makeup and hogs the treadmill for 30 minutes without breaking a sweat. I’m all about female empowerment and freedom of choice, but WTF?! This is a gym, not a cocktail bar. Why are you wearing makeup? I get you’re here to try and look like Gisele Bundchen, but really? Really?!?!

Regardless of what I think, there are a select few who are very into this trend, particularly beauty companies that are making athleisure makeup products. The workout-specific makeup, which targets controlling sweat while adding minimal coverage and definition without clogging your pores, is about to be everywhere. The products are actually so good you can wear them during a night out, not just when you’re crying in Zumba class.

Check out these five athleisure makeup products you can get your hands on (or hate but secretly use, we won’t judge) below.

