Shots were fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida early Friday afternoon, January 6. The shooting has left at least five people dead and multiple injured after a gunman opened fire at one of the airport’s terminals, according to Broward County officials. The gunman, Esteban Santiago, is currently in custody and a motive has yet to be determined.

[UPDATE 3:59] Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there is not a second active shooter and that the first gunman acted alone.

[UPDATE 3:27] Some news outlets are reporting that there may be a second gunman in the airport, but that has yet to be confirmed.

[UPDATE 3:25] It has been learned that Esteban Santiago was born in March of 1990 in New Jersey. He appears to have lived in Alaska for a period of time and Alaskan court records show that an Esteban Santiago with the same date of birth was charged with two misdemeanors last year. Little else is known about the alleged shooter.

[UPDATE 2:41PM] The gunman is named Esteban Santiago and he carried a military ID, as well as a gun, according to Senator Bill Nelson. So far, five people are confirmed dead and eight are injured in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Aiport shooting. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief reported that a lone suspect (who is in custody) was responsible for the shooting, according to the Local 10 ABC News.

[UPDATE 2:23PM] There are “multiple people dead” and several others injured, according to the Broward County sheriff.

Shots were fired at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida early Friday afternoon, January 6.

The shooting has left at least one person dead and nine injured after a gunman opened fire at one of the airport’s terminals, according to Broward County officials.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport’s official Twitter account tweeted the incident, which occurred near the baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

Following the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed footage of firefighters and other emergency crews, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac near the baggage claim area. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who was inside the Ft. Lauderdale airport at the time of the shooting, tweeted that “Everyone is running.” Roughly 20 minutes later, he tweeted that “All seems calm now.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

A gunman is currently in custody, according to NBC news. The Federal Aviation Administration has not yet ordered an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials are not letting anyone inside.

[This is a developing story, refresh for updates!]