Kim Kardashian breaks her silence for the first time about her Paris robbery in an exclusive promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to E! this March.

In the newly released video, Kim reveals the chilling details of what went through her mind as she was bound, gagged, robbed and held at gunpoint this past October. In between tears, Kim says, “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Also featured in the promo is Kim’s emotional reaction to the news that her husband, Kanye West, was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center for sleep deprivation and exhaustion. Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim says on the phone. She later explains in the video, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Despite all of the ups and downs, though, Kim confirms that the family is more close-knit than ever. “We’re so close, Kim says. “We feel each other’s pain.”

Check out the exclusive promo video for Keeping Up With the Kardashians below.