Game, set, match! Now that’s a winning engagement ring if we’ve ever seen one.

Serena Williams, who recently became engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, showed off her massive new engagement ring in a Thursday evening Reddit post.

The 35-year-old tennis legend captioned the photo, “Engagement shoe game.” Right, Serena, because everyone is checking out your black Nike sneakers and not the huge diamond sparkler on your wedding ring finger. We can’t even imagine how many carats that thing is, let alone how much it set back her new fiancé.

Williams and Ohanian first announced their engagement in classic Reddit style—in a post detailing their romantic proposal, shared under the Reddit thread “I Said Yes.”

“At the same table we first met by chance,” she wrote. “This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes.” Ohanian responded to her Reddit post writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

What a modern-day romance.