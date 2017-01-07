If there’s anything to take away from 2016, it’s that celebrities sure know how to design a clothing collection or beauty line. Through their social media presence, they definitely knew how to promote their products and get people talking. While the Kardashian clan dominated the designing industry in 2016, we also couldn’t forget about the collections of Zendaya, the Olsen twins and Beyonce.

Here’s everything you should have bought in 2016 and everything you should try to buy in 2017.

2016’s Must-Haves

Beyonce

https://www.instagram.com/p/BN9ziSmheHh/?taken-by=weareivypark&hl=en

Adding yet another talent to her increasing list, Beyonce first began her fashion ventures over a decade ago, when she designed a contemporary line with her mother. After that, she’s worked with House of Brands and most recently, Topshop. Last fall, Queen Bey launched Ivy Park’s 2016 Fall/Winter collection, a collaboration with Topshop, to create minimalist activewear. The line sold out immediately and is now available in Topshops internationally.

Kylie Cosmetics

Notoriously unattainable for several months, the Kylie Lip Kits were constantly sold out on the site. Kylie has now expanded from lip products to eyeshadows and eyeliners. Her pop-up shop launched in early December at the Westfield Topanga mall in California. We can only imagine that skincare must be next. Kylie’s work definitely paid off, as she was recently announced by Forbes to have earned $18 million in 2016, all at the age of 19.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe designed the Good American Denim Line in the hopes of celebrating all shapes and sizes. Available in sizes 0 to 24, the jeans range from $149 to $215. Khloe kept her word as the campaign features a mix of bloggers and non-models, of all body shapes. Now we’re just waiting for more brands to follow suit.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The dynamic duo has been designing clothing for a little more than a decade. The pair has set off the trend of the “bohemian-bourgeois” style, which has been infused in their designs. They created a couture fashion label in 2006, named The Row, having first set up shop in LA. This past spring, their newest shop opened in New York with the brand’s Pre-Fall 2016 collection.

Rihanna

https://www.instagram.com/p/BF1w36HmIWa/?tagged=rihannamanoloblahnik&hl=en

In the past, Rihanna has worked with Armani, River Island, Balmain, Dior and Stance. In 2016, Rihanna collaborated with Manolo Blahnik to create an all-denim shoe line. Their second collaboration features all winter boots, and prices range from $800 to $3,000. A cheaper and more casual alternative is the Fenty x Puma line, which blends Japanese street culture into the designs, from creepers to pullovers.

Yeezy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO7tXIUjX9t/?tagged=yeezy&hl=en

Kanye’s fashion ventures began in 2009 with his Nike collaboration that created the Air Yeezys. Over the years, he’s worked with Louis Vuitton, Bape, Giuseppe Zanotti and Adidas. Setting off an international frenzy, the 2015 Adidas Yeezy Boosts sold out in minutes. In 2016, Adidas announced a future collaboration with Kanye which will produce an extension of the Yeezy line into basketball, football and soccer products.

Zendaya

No stranger to style, Zendaya guest judged on the season 15 finale of Project Runway, and has announced that she’s designing a shoe line, named Daya by Zendaya. The collection is a collaboration between her stylist, Law Roach, and the singer/actress. Available at Nordstrom, the collection features a variety of heels and booties, the majority of which have high height and range from $70 to $175. Zendaya has also expanded from shoewear to all types of clothing, which you can find on Daya by Zendaya.

2017 Must-Try Products

Bella Hadid

Bella is set to launch a capsule collaboration with L.A. brand Chrome Hearts. The boutique brand has previously collaborated with celebrities, one of those being the Rolling Stones. Check out the duo’s newly made Instagram featuring one of the products.

Gigi Hadid

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKTB9lojOQS/?tagged=gigitommyhilfiger&hl=en

Gigi and Tommy Hilfiger famously debuted their collection at 2016’s NY Fashion Week and the duo is back to continue their work. The Spring 2017 collection will include apparel, footwear, accessories and fragrance and is made to be an interactive experience. The “<3 To Be Part” campaign will reveal 14 product options for fans to choose from on Hilfiger’s social media platforms. The winning pieces will be featured in February’s Fashion Week, available once it hits the runway.

Selena Gomez

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOXxNkrjxV7/?tagged=coachselena&hl=en

After having first designed a line for Kmart, Selena has now transitioned to luxury brands. Coach recently announced that it’ll be partnering with Selena, who will be the new face of the fall 2017 campaign. Stay tuned for news on what the collection will look like.

Zayn Malik

Not just a musician anymore, Zayn designed the Giuseppe for Zayn collection, set to debut in late January. The collaboration with designer Giuseppe Zanotti features men’s footwear, ranging from boots to sneakers, only in black or green.