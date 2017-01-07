Sticking to New Year’s resolutions is hard. Sure, it’s easy to say that you’re going to hit the gym every day or eat a strict high-protein diet when you’re tossing back champagne on New Year’s eve. But come January, those resolutions often become pretty hard or damn-near impossible to stick to once reality sets in. There’s no reason that you shouldn’t be able to drop that winter weight or few extra pounds that’s been bugging you, though. All you need is a little help.

That’s where the beauty of modern-day technology comes in. Our smartphones actually hold the key to great tools for motivation, exercise and dieting, all in the form of mobile apps. So check out our five favorite diet and fitness apps to help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2017.

Charity Miles

Free; Android, iOS

Nothing feels better than working out for a good cause. With the free Charity Miles app, you can earn money for an organization every time you run, walk or bike. You can pick which charity or you want to exercise for and corporate sponsors will donate a few cents for every mile you complete. For the socially conscious, this app is guaranteed to get you motivated.

Headspace

Free; iOS, Android

Sometimes you just need to clear your head and escape all of the noise that pervades everyday life. Headspace is the perfect (free) tool to get the quiet space you need. Olympic athletes and celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow are huge fans of the app, which introduces you to the practice of meditation for 10 minutes a day in 10 days. Practicing meditation and mindfulness can make a tremendously positive impact on your health and fitness goals, so we definitely recommend giving this app a shot.

Yonder

Free; iOS, Android

Do you want to get in shape but really hate the idea of going to the gym or running for miles on end? Then the Yonder app is for you. Yonder helps you discover and share outdoor activities based on where you are and what types of excursions interest you most. Between backpacking and hiking and swimming, you can join the Yonder community and share your nature experiences through your phone.

Lose It!

Free; Android, iOS, Kindle, Nook and Web

The Lose It! app is ideal for those looking to improve their health through diet and weight loss. This app counts calories and logs exercise, so you know exactly what you’re putting into your body and what you’re expending. It’s also conveniently compatible with many other fitness devices and apps, including Nike+ FuelBand, Fitbit devices, Runkeeper, MapMyFitness, and Jawbone UP.

FIT Radio

Free; $3.99 per month for Premium; Android, BlackBerry, iOS

Maybe the only thing you’re missing from your fitness routine is that perfect playlist. If that’s the case, then you’ll want to download FIT Radio asap. With the free version, you get access to one genre of music and a few mixes. With the premium version, you’ll be able to listen to 25 genres and stations, have access to more mixes, unlimited skips, track list information, the ability to save favorites and no ads. At $3.99 per month, it really doesn’t sound like a bad deal to us. Especially if it’s going to take your workout to the next level.