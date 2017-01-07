Steven Frappier has a lot to be thankful for following the horrific events of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport shooting.

Friday afternoon, Esteban Santiago—a 26-year-old military veteran and ISIS supporter—opened fire at Fort Lauderdale’s Terminal 2 in the baggage claim area, killing five people and injuring many others.

Frappier managed to escape the gunman’s deadly bullets, but only because he was carrying his laptop in his backpack. According to CNN, Frappier reported that his portable computer deflected the bullet from the gunman.

“The backpack saved my life,” he said. Upon hearing gunfire, Frappier immediately dropped to the floor although he said his backpack remained on his back. “I was on the ground like a tortoise with the backpack,” he said. He says the shooter shot in his direction and he felt something hit his back, but just assumed it was pieces of nearby luggage given that he did not feel injured.

“It was only later when I went to the bathroom to check myself out that (I found) the bullet had entered my backpack, hit my laptop,” Frappier told CNN. “Later when I gave my bag to the FBI for investigation, they found the bullet in the pocket of my backpack,” he continued. Frappier took a photo of his laptop (pictured above, right) to show where the bullet struck.

We can’t imagine how thankful Steven Frappier must feel to have survived the tragedy, but we also imagine that it would be unbelievably chilling to realize that the only standing between life and death was (what appears to be) an Apple Macbook.