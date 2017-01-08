We are seriously loving Bella Thorne for her recent Instagram post. The 19-year-old actress opened up about her real-life struggles with acne-prone skin, which almost all of us can relate to, in a makeup-free selfie.

“Real skin alert 🚨,” she captioned the Saturday Instagram photo. “It’s no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It’s only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have ‘perfect skin’ to be considered socially acceptable. I’m here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I’m going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol”

Bella has been refreshingly honest about her skincare for years, inspiring the rest of the world to not let their skin struggles (because who actually has flawless skin anyways?) define themselves. Her recent post is just another reminder that we should be confident and know our self-worth, regardless of what society and media outlets considers “acceptable.”

It’s also another reason to follow Bella on Instagram, in case you haven’t already. Check out Bella’s bare-faced Instagram selfie below.