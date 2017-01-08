While most people can’t wait to see which actors, films and behind-the-scenes movie magicians snag the awards at tonight’s Golden Globes, we’re most excited to watch Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue.

According to Us Weekly, Jimmy Fallon and a slew of other A-list celebrities—Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake, Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman and many others that have yet to be announced—will be recreating a musical spoof of a song from La La Land (most likely film’s colorful opening number, “Another Day in the Sun,” according to Page Six).

The opening is fun, we’ve been working on it, filming different stuff here and there for it for about three months,” the 42-year-old funny man told Us Weekly at the Beverly Hilton Hotel this past week. “It’s spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favorites. I don’t want to name names but Justin Timberlake … I won’t say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds … and don’t even ever talk about Tina Fey. No one is in this thing.”

“You’re going to watch it and say, ‘Oh, I can’t believe they’re in this — whoa, this is cool! Oh, that person!'” Fallon also told Us Weekly. “A lot of fun cameos, Fun, and friendly, and joyous, and cool. It will put you in a good mood. I’m excited.”

So are we, Jimmy. So are we.

The Golden Globes will kick off Sunday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can check out the La La Land official trailer below.