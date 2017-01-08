Meryl Streep slammed President-elect Donald Trump in a passionate speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement honor, Sunday night and did not hold back in her speech on the current political and social climate in the United States. She called Trump’s presidential campaign a brilliant “performance” during her acceptance speech.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” said a tearful Streep. She emphasized compassion and respect, while condemning the controversial moment when Trump mocked a disabled reporter at a campaign rally. “There was nothing good about it, but it did its job,” she said. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” she went on to say in the emotional speech. After calling for the press, who she said were one of “the most vilified segments in American society right now to stand up to Trump,” Streep ended her speech by quoting Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”