Babies are cute AF but they’re also helpless, which is where people like Jocelyn McNeany come in. The Miss COED 2017 semifinalist and sophomore at UIUC is studying molecular and cellular biology in hopes of heading to medical school after graduation to become a neonatologist. If you’re unfamiliar, that’s just a fancy name for someone who’s freakin’ amazing and will be saving those little cuties’ lives.

Jocelyn is also a sister in Phi Mu, whose philanthropy is Children’s Miracle Network. Through her sorority, she’s helped raise money for children’s hospitals and medical research. In other words, this girl is incredible and we’re proud to have her as a contestant.

Cliché, but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I see myself studying for my exams in Miami, Florida. I would like to be in my second year of medical school, preparing to become a neonatologist. I’ll be working in a hospital and trying to gain as much experience as I can. In the evenings, I’ll teach Zumba and make others aware of how to eat healthier and take care of themselves more. On the weekends, I’ll enjoy walks on the beach with my significant other, read books, and catch up on recent movies. I will also volunteer in my community and keep up with events for my sorority, Phi Mu.

What exactly is Children’s Miracle Network, and how is your sorority, Phi Mu, involved?

Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit organization that raises funds for medical research, children’s hospitals, and raises awareness for children’s health issues. Phi Mu raises funds for over 170 children’s hospitals. Each chapter is responsible for raising funds through events such as cook-offs, dance marathons, and much more! Phi Mu contributes at least $500,000 each year for Children’s Miracle Network.

How can someone help if they aren’t a member of Phi Mu?

If someone is not a member of Phi Mu, but would love to contribute to help the Children’s Miracle Network, they can visit this website https://st-johns.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org and click on the tab that says “How to Help.” Someone can help by donating, becoming a partner, or starting a campaign!

