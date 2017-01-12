Katelyn Nichole Davis live streamed her suicide on Facebook Live for everyone to see. The 12-year-old hung herself in the front yard of her Cedartown, Georgia home on December 30 after claiming she was sexually abused by a family member.

“I’m really and truly sorry for everything, but I can’t do this. Sorry,” she said in the video before taking her own life. The 42-minute stream ends with someone calling her name while her phone rings numerous times. By the time emergency services were called, Davis was already dead.

The video has since gone viral and has seen by hundreds of thousands of people on various websites, including YouTube. Despite the police’s best efforts to get the video offline, they have been unsuccessful.

Polk County Police say they’ve been flooded with phone calls, emails and social media messages from people as far as the UK, asking them to get the video taken down. Unfortunately, according to the police chief, they are fighting a losing battle.

“We were actually contacted by a police officer from California who saw it the night of the event,” police chief Kenny Dodd told FOX 5. “We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids. We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion.”

Viewers have also been reposting old videos of Davis talking about her depression. In one she explains, “I’m so tired… Every time I try to be happy, positive and actually just save my life, everything just crashes down.”

According to Coosa Valley News Wednesday, Davis posted about the abuse on her blog just three days before she took her own life. Written under the pseudonym ‘Dolly’ – a name she used in other social media profiles – the blog post lists abuse from a male relative, explaining that he hit her with a studded belt and tried to rape her.

It also alleges that the man told her to hang herself after she asked him to “stop being so perverted in front of my younger siblings.” In a second entry posted the same day, Davis discussed various methods of committing suicide, then asked readers to advise her on how to deal with depression.