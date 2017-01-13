A horrific house fire that authorities believe may have been caused by a faulty electric heater has taken the lives of six children in Baltimore.

The home belonging to Katie Malone—a veteran staffer with Maryland House Representative Elijah Cummings—was engulfed in flames Thursday evening with all nine of her children trapped inside. Six of the nine children—two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11—were killed in the catastrophic fire. Heartbroken relatives have since shared photos of the children on social media, as well as the names of the three surviving children—Erin, Jane and Jack, as well as their mother, Katie, who also survived.

According to The Daily Mail, Erin was able to save her younger brother, Jack, and younger sister, Jane. While the names of the deceased children have not yet been officially released, all six bodies have been recovered and accounted for, according to fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family financially cope with the unimaginable loss. Malone’s husband and father of the children, who was at work at the time of the fire, is unsurprisingly”distraught” by the loss.

The children’s mother, Katie Malone, and Jack and Jane are both in critical condition at an area hospital, while Erin is “good shape.” Representative Elijah Cummings has pledged to help survivors of the family following the aftermath of this devastating tragedy. Check out the video below for more details.