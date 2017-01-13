Did some post-holiday retail therapy? Whether you’re expecting some packages to treat yourself after receiving nothing but socks for the holidays or just expecting a letter, find out if mail runs on MLK Jr. Day. Since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday celebrating one of America’s most important political activists, mail will not run on this day.

Does The United States Deliver Mail On MLK Jr. Day?

The mail won’t run today. However, FedEx provides normal pickup and delivery services on this day. While UPS recognizes the holiday, it doesn’t observe and all regular services will be available. So if you’re expecting a package early next week, you’ll still be able to receive it on Monday.

Some additional holidays when mail is not delivered include:

Thanksgiving

Labor Day

Independence Day (July 4)

President’s Day

Columbus Day

Memorial Day

Veterans Day