Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the birthday of one of the most important activists in American history. While you may be rejoicing in the fact that you don’t have school, take a moment to commemorate one of the original men to shape the United States and its history. If you’re looking for something to do on your day off, remember that you can enter national parks with no fee on this day. Read on to see where you can head if you’re planning to go out to eat or pick up some groceries.

Is MLK Jr. Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes, MLK Jr. Day is a federal holiday. A campaign began for a day in King’s honor after his assassination in 1968. It was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan and after some years of state resistance and name changes, it was officially observed by all 50 states in 2000.

What is open on MLK Jr. Day?

Most places will be closed on MLK Jr. Day or will at least close early.

Restaurants open on MLK Jr. Day:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Burger King

Golden Corral

Longhorn Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Pizza Hut

Red Lobster

Wendy’s

Grocery stores open on MLK Jr. Day:

Costco

CVS

Kroger

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreen’s

Walmart