If you’re a student, you have this holiday off and you should definitely use this time for yourself. Going back to the usual schedule after a long holiday is always rough, and we could always use some time to unwind. Whether you’re planning on visiting a national park (it’ll be free), doing some retail therapy, or catching up on sleep, find out if stores or banks will be open this holiday.

Are Banks Open On Martin Luther King Jr. Day This Year?

All major banks will be closed this holiday. But depending on your location, some branches of these banks will be open:

Associated Bank: varies by location

Huntington Bank: varies by location

IBC Bank: varies by location

PNC Bank: varies by location

SunTrust Bank: varies by location

Wells Fargo: varies by location

If you need to check your account balance or see if anything is even left in there, you can always access your account online or on mobile.

What Stores Are Open On Martin Luther King Jr. Day This Year?

Almost all retailers will be open on this holiday, but always call ahead to make sure. Keep a lookout for a holiday promotion.

Best Buy

Bloomingdale’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Home Depot

JC Penney

Lord & Taylor

Macy’s

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Sears