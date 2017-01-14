Billie Lourd is trying to get away from it all just weeks after the deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, which occurred one day apart.

After the extremely difficult month, Lourd and rumored-boyfriend Taylor Lautner took a much-need vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to Us Weekly.

Lautner, 24, shared a sunny poolside snap of the pair on Instagram this Friday, with the Scream Queens actress flashing peace signs for the pic. In the selfie, Lautner not only wears sunglasses and a baseball cap, but also sports a sly grin that makes us think that the couple are definitely a “thing.” Lautner simply captioned the photo with a few emojis, “✌🏼🌴✌🏼.”

Check out the adorable Instagram photo below.