Chase McNary—who nearly won JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette—was the front-runner to be the next Bachelor, according to a new interview with Us Weekly.

While at a charity event benefiting SheLift and Globe-athon, the Colorado-based medical rep revealed that he had actually signed the contract to be the next leading man on the hit ABC dating series. McNary said that although he thought Luke Pell was the clear front-runner for the gig, the producers led him to believe that he would be the star of season 21. “Inherently, I thought it was going to be Luke,” he told the celebrity news magazine. “When I found out I wasn’t the Bachelor, I thought it was going to be Luke.”

According to Us Weekly, he didn’t find out that he had lost out on the coveted role until the day before ABC announced Viall as the pick on After Paradise on Tuesday, August 30. “I went through the negotiations, I accepted the offer, I signed the contract,” McNary told Us. “I talked to my family friends about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn’t the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick.”

It seems that ABC has a bit of a habit of doing this, as Luke Pell was apparently put in a very similar situation, as he had spoken with producers and “agreed to the contracts, and everything was moving forward.”

Mcnary, for his part, seems very comfortable with the decision now. “It’s one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being the Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it,” McNary said. “And now that I’m not, I’m actually glad. You know? I’m glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way.”

Lucky for us, McNary is single and hot on the market.